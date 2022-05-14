Spring Bazaar & BBQ

to

Poquoson Masonic Lodge 6 Hunts Neck Road , Virginia 23662

Poquoson Lodge is excited to host their Annual Spring Bazaar & BBQ! Come by for a burger, hot dog or some homemade bbq for lunch while you visit with our wonderful local vendors. Check out one-of-a-kind gifts and popular brands. ***We will also gladly accept non-perishable food donations which will be delivered to the Poquoson Food Bank to help those in need.

Info

Poquoson Masonic Lodge 6 Hunts Neck Road , Virginia 23662
Crafts, Markets
7578261862
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Spring Bazaar & BBQ - 2022-05-14 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Spring Bazaar & BBQ - 2022-05-14 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Spring Bazaar & BBQ - 2022-05-14 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Spring Bazaar & BBQ - 2022-05-14 10:00:00 ical
Subscribe-Jan/Feb

Events

View more
Newsletter-Jan/Feb

Most Popular