Spring Art Show by Liza Pruitt

Come by the Liza Pruitt Spring Art Show, featuring artwork from the platform's over 50 artists. The show will include live paintings by Christie Younger and Carson Overstreet, and wine selected by Tidewater Cellars. Show hours are: Thursday, April 28th from 2:00pm to 8:00pm and Friday, April 29th from 9:00am to 1:00pm. For more information about the Liza Pruitt online art collective, visit lizapruitt.com. For additional details about the show, visit https://www.lizapruitt.com/pages/events-releases.