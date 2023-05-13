Spring Art Market 2023

Saturday, May 13 from 10am-4pm,

RAIN or SHINE!

Del Ray Artisans’ Spring Art Market is an annual outdoor market, one day each Spring, that gives you the chance to purchase original handmade artwork from talented local artists. The market showcases artwork in a wide range of media including ceramics, fiber, jewelry, mixed media, paper, photography, and more. Shop original work from local artists—perfect for Mother’s Day, graduation, teacher’s gifts, birthdays, home decor, or treat yourself!

The Spring Art Market is on Saturday, May 13, 2022 from 10am-4pm, RAIN or SHINE, in Colasanto Park, adjoining Del Ray Artisans gallery at 2704 Mount Vernon Avenue, Alexandria, VA (at the corner of Commonwealth Avenue and Mount Vernon Avenue).

The featured artists in this year’s market are:

Veronika Amaya, Handmade by LMAC

Maxine Cholmondeley, Max’s Mixtures Candles & Soaps

Gretchen D’Amore

Meredith D’Amore | Rare Bird

Shelley Degges

Eileen Egan Pottery

Patty Moloney Figliola, Aisling PhotoArt

Brandon Gould, Brando

B A Hlioui Art

BWS Johnson

Mary Katz, Star and Moon Craft Shop

Camille Kouyoumdjian

Audrey Kremer, AudreyK Designs

Christine Lederman, Bead Therapy

Susan Livingston Studio

Diana Manchak, designsinclay

Liz Martinez

Diana Papazian – Papazian Design, LLC

Mayre Perez, Handmade Goods by Mayre

Robin Robinson, Vintage Glam’s Funky Junk!

Ann Cameron Siegal Photography

Meg Talley, Meg by Hand

Joyce Wagner, Reinvented Elegance

Tamara Wilkerson, WiRealm by Tamara

Tracy Wilkerson (Recycled Works)

The Spring Art Market is open to the public and free to browse. For more information, contact Erica Hughes (Del Ray Artisans’ Programs Director) at Programs@DelRayArtisans.org or visit DelRayArtisans.org/spring-art-market

Del Ray Artisans, founded in 1992, is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote art for the benefit of artists and the community.

Del Ray Artisans (DRA) appreciates the continued support from the City of Alexandria, Alexandria Commission for the Arts, Virginia Commission for the Arts, and National Endowment for the Arts. DRA is a 501(c)(3) organization.