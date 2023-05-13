Spring Art Market 2023
Saturday, May 13 from 10am-4pm,
RAIN or SHINE!
Del Ray Artisans’ Spring Art Market is an annual outdoor market, one day each Spring, that gives you the chance to purchase original handmade artwork from talented local artists. The market showcases artwork in a wide range of media including ceramics, fiber, jewelry, mixed media, paper, photography, and more. Shop original work from local artists—perfect for Mother’s Day, graduation, teacher’s gifts, birthdays, home decor, or treat yourself!
The Spring Art Market is on Saturday, May 13, 2022 from 10am-4pm, RAIN or SHINE, in Colasanto Park, adjoining Del Ray Artisans gallery at 2704 Mount Vernon Avenue, Alexandria, VA (at the corner of Commonwealth Avenue and Mount Vernon Avenue).
The featured artists in this year’s market are:
Veronika Amaya, Handmade by LMAC
Maxine Cholmondeley, Max’s Mixtures Candles & Soaps
Gretchen D’Amore
Meredith D’Amore | Rare Bird
Shelley Degges
Eileen Egan Pottery
Patty Moloney Figliola, Aisling PhotoArt
Brandon Gould, Brando
B A Hlioui Art
BWS Johnson
Mary Katz, Star and Moon Craft Shop
Camille Kouyoumdjian
Audrey Kremer, AudreyK Designs
Christine Lederman, Bead Therapy
Susan Livingston Studio
Diana Manchak, designsinclay
Liz Martinez
Diana Papazian – Papazian Design, LLC
Mayre Perez, Handmade Goods by Mayre
Robin Robinson, Vintage Glam’s Funky Junk!
Ann Cameron Siegal Photography
Meg Talley, Meg by Hand
Joyce Wagner, Reinvented Elegance
Tamara Wilkerson, WiRealm by Tamara
Tracy Wilkerson (Recycled Works)
The Spring Art Market is open to the public and free to browse. For more information, contact Erica Hughes (Del Ray Artisans’ Programs Director) at Programs@DelRayArtisans.org or visit DelRayArtisans.org/spring-art-market
Del Ray Artisans, founded in 1992, is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote art for the benefit of artists and the community.
Del Ray Artisans (DRA) appreciates the continued support from the City of Alexandria, Alexandria Commission for the Arts, Virginia Commission for the Arts, and National Endowment for the Arts. DRA is a 501(c)(3) organization.