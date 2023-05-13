Spring Art Market 2023 in Colasanto Park (RAIN or SHINE)

Our Spring Art Market is an annual outdoor market, the day before Mother’s Day, that gives you the chance to purchase original handcrafted artwork from talented local artists. This market showcases artwork in a wide range of media including ceramics, fiber, jewelry, mixed media, paper, photography, and more. Shop original work from local artists—perfect for gifts or treat yourself!
The Spring Art Market will be on Saturday, May 13, 2023 from 10am-4pm in Colasanto Park, adjoining Del Ray Artisans gallery at 2704 Mount Vernon Avenue, Alexandria, VA (at the corner of Commonwealth Avenue and Mount Vernon Avenue). Mark your calendar or set a reminder in Eventbrite.
The event is held RAIN or SHINE, FREE to browse, and open to the public. Drop in anytime during the event to meet the artists and enjoy the outdoor market.
The featured artists are:
Veronika Amaya, Handmade by LMAC
Maxine Cholmondeley, Max’s Mixtures Candles & Soaps
Gretchen D’Amore
Meredith D’Amore | Rare Bird
Shelley Degges
Eileen Egan Pottery
Patty Moloney Figliola, Aisling PhotoArt
Brandon Gould, Brando
B A Hlioui Art
BWS Johnson
Mary Katz, Star and Moon Craft Shop
Camille Kouyoumdjian
Audrey Kremer, AudreyK Designs
Christine Lederman, Bead Therapy
Susan Livingston Studio
Diana Manchak, designsinclay
Liz Martinez
Diana Papazian – Papazian Design, LLC
Mayre Perez, Handmade Goods by Mayre
Robin Robinson, Vintage Glam’s Funky Junk!
Ann Cameron Siegal Photography
Meg Talley, Meg by Hand
Joyce Wagner, Reinvented Elegance
Tamara Wilkerson, WiRealm by Tamara
Tracy Wilkerson, Recycled Works