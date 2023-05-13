Spring Art Market 2023 in Colasanto Park (RAIN or SHINE)

Our Spring Art Market is an annual outdoor market, the day before Mother’s Day, that gives you the chance to purchase original handcrafted artwork from talented local artists. This market showcases artwork in a wide range of media including ceramics, fiber, jewelry, mixed media, paper, photography, and more. Shop original work from local artists—perfect for gifts or treat yourself!

The Spring Art Market will be on Saturday, May 13, 2023 from 10am-4pm in Colasanto Park, adjoining Del Ray Artisans gallery at 2704 Mount Vernon Avenue, Alexandria, VA (at the corner of Commonwealth Avenue and Mount Vernon Avenue). Mark your calendar or set a reminder in Eventbrite.

The event is held RAIN or SHINE, FREE to browse, and open to the public. Drop in anytime during the event to meet the artists and enjoy the outdoor market.

The featured artists are:

Veronika Amaya, Handmade by LMAC

Maxine Cholmondeley, Max’s Mixtures Candles & Soaps

Gretchen D’Amore

Meredith D’Amore | Rare Bird

Shelley Degges

Eileen Egan Pottery

Patty Moloney Figliola, Aisling PhotoArt

Brandon Gould, Brando

B A Hlioui Art

BWS Johnson

Mary Katz, Star and Moon Craft Shop

Camille Kouyoumdjian

Audrey Kremer, AudreyK Designs

Christine Lederman, Bead Therapy

Susan Livingston Studio

Diana Manchak, designsinclay

Liz Martinez

Diana Papazian – Papazian Design, LLC

Mayre Perez, Handmade Goods by Mayre

Robin Robinson, Vintage Glam’s Funky Junk!

Ann Cameron Siegal Photography

Meg Talley, Meg by Hand

Joyce Wagner, Reinvented Elegance

Tamara Wilkerson, WiRealm by Tamara

Tracy Wilkerson, Recycled Works