The Branch Museum has partnered with Haunts of Richmond to #keeprichmondspooky and to answer the questions “what and why” spirits linger within structures and objects. The founders of Haunts of Richmond, Chris and Beth Houlihan, will discuss bone-chilling details of architecture and design elements you’ll never look at the same way again. You won’t want to miss this hair-raising experience!
Spirits Within: Architecutre and Objects
The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design 2501 Monument Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23220
Talks & Readings
Oct 17, 2022