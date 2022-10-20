Spirits at the Opera

Ahoy, Mateys!

Ye are about to embark on a jolly fun evening of music, food, and craft cocktails from local distilleries at the Harrison Opera House! Following the success of our craft beer event this past spring, Tap into Virginia Opera, we are pleased to present Spirits at the Opera!

Included in your ticket price is unlimited food and unlimited tasting portions of our craft cocktails from our distillery partners. You can cross the seven seas and not find a better deal!

Spirits at the Opera is themed around the 2nd show of our 2022-2023 season, Gilbert and Sullivan's esteemed Opera The Pirates of Penzance, which runs in Norfolk November 4th, 5th, and 6th. That being said, you are encouraged (but not required, of course) to don your best pirate garb to attend this event!

While here, feel free to take a picture at our photo op when you enter the building. Grab your crew and sail on over to the Harrison Opera House for a night to remember!

