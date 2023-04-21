The Children’s Museum is excited to host a FREE night for families with children with disabilities on the third Friday of each month from 5:00-7:00 pm. A cool down room will be available and sensory supports provided. We can’t wait to play with you! The event will open for registration about a week prior to the scheduled date. Please register on the museum's website.
Special Nights
Children's Museum of Richmond, Chesterfield 6629 Lake Harbor Drive, Midlothian, Virginia 23112
Kids & Family, Special Needs