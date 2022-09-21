Southpark Mall Carnival

to

Southpark Mall 230 Southpark Circle, City of Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834

There's something for everyone at this family-fun event, from midway rides and games for all ages to fair food for every appetite.

Carnival admission and parking are free. Unlimited ride wristbands (for riders 36 inches and taller) are $35 on site or online before 5 pm Sept. 21 for $29 each, 2/$55 or 4/$99. See the website for ride ticket specials and coupon savings on rides and food.

Midway hours are 5-10 pm Wednesday - Thursday, 5-11 pm Friday, noon-11 pm Saturday, and noon-10 pm Sunday. Parent/guardian supervision is required for ages 17 and younger.

Please check the website for event updates before attending. For more information, call 866-666-3247.

Info

Southpark Mall 230 Southpark Circle, City of Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
866-666-3247
to
Google Calendar - Southpark Mall Carnival - 2022-09-21 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Southpark Mall Carnival - 2022-09-21 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Southpark Mall Carnival - 2022-09-21 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Southpark Mall Carnival - 2022-09-21 00:00:00 ical
May/June 22

Events

View more
Newsletter-May/June

Most Popular