Southpark Mall Carnival

There's something for everyone at this family-fun event, from midway rides and games for all ages to fair food for every appetite.

Carnival admission and parking are free. Unlimited ride wristbands (for riders 36 inches and taller) are $35 on site or online before 5 pm Sept. 21 for $29 each, 2/$55 or 4/$99. See the website for ride ticket specials and coupon savings on rides and food.

Midway hours are 5-10 pm Wednesday - Thursday, 5-11 pm Friday, noon-11 pm Saturday, and noon-10 pm Sunday. Parent/guardian supervision is required for ages 17 and younger.

Please check the website for event updates before attending. For more information, call 866-666-3247.