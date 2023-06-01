Join us all summer long for free outdoor concerts by the York River. Yorktown’s Sounds of Summer concert series runs Thursday nights from 6:30 to 9 p.m. through August 10 (no concert on July 6).

Visitors are encouraged to arrive early and enjoy dinner or dessert at any of Historic Yorktown’s waterfront restaurants including Water Street Grille, Carrot Tree, Umi Sushi, Ben & Jerry’s, and Yorktown Pub.

Guests are permitted to bring their own blankets, chairs, and small coolers. No tables, umbrellas, or tents are allowed. There will be a dance floor, friendly games of cornhole, and to-go food from rotating food trucks available for purchase.

Free parking is available at designated public parking lots throughout town, including York Hall, York-Poquoson Courthouse, and County Administration Building. Please note: Limited parking is available on the lower level only of the Riverwalk Landing parking terrace. The American Revolution Museum at Yorktown has graciously agreed to allow parking in their large public lot on concert nights and Trolleys will be running to transport guests to and from the waterfront. The complimentary, wheelchair-accessible Yorktown Trolley runs from 5 to 10 p.m. during every concert with a modified route that still includes some of the stops on the outskirts of town.

York County Event Weather Hotline - 757.890.3520