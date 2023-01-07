Up in Smoke: The History of Tobacco in Virginia

Virginia Museum of History & Culture 428 North Boulevard , City of Richmond, Virginia 23220

In this series, VMHC staff curate displays featuring some of the museum’s millions of artifacts and manuscripts that are not currently on exhibit. These themed presentations provide an opportunity for guests to examine the museum’s collection up close while interacting with VMHC staff members.

1/7 Event - Up in Smoke: The History of Tobacco in Virginia - From pre-European settlement to the modern day, tobacco has played a central role in the development of Virginia's economy and culture. Join us as we highlight hundreds of years of tobacco-related collection items from the people and businesses involved with Virginia's famous cash crop.

