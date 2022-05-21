Smithfield Arts Festival

Downtown Smithfield 319 Main Street, Smithfield, Virginia 23430

This event will feature a juried fine art show as well as literary, performing, culinary and fine craft art. Live music, free kids make and take art project. Kids story time with local Smithfield authors Kim Norman and Sonja McGiboney. To learn more info or be a vendor call 757.357.5182 or email cchapman@iwus.net.

Info

Downtown Smithfield 319 Main Street, Smithfield, Virginia 23430
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
7573651644
please enable javascript to view
