The Smith Mountain Lake Charity Home Tour is the community fund drive to support critical services for those in need in the Smith Mountain Lake region near Roanoke, Va. The Tour accomplishes this through partnerships with volunteers, charities, businesses and individuals. To date, the Tour has raised nearly $5 million for local charities.

Its mission is to raise awareness and money for charities in the Smith Mountain Lake region along with promoting area businesses while helping to build community cohesion. Through our all-volunteer program, we have been able to keep our overhead low; thus, a high percentage of the funds raised go directly to the participating charities and the people they serve.

Eight beautiful lakefront homes are opened to the general public for touring on Columbus Day weekend. Uniquely, all Tour homes are accessible by road and by water, with a significant number of residents and visitors traveling from home to home by private or rented boat.