"Sleeping Beauty" presented by Northern Virginia Ballet & Academy of Russian Ballet

to

Hylton Performing Arts Center 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas, Virginia 20110

Fall under the spell of this fairy tale classic on Mother’s Day. Upon being cursed by malevolent Carabosse, Princess Aurora is doomed to eternal slumber that can only be ended by the kiss of true love. Supported by award-winning dancers, gorgeous costumes and sets, this production is not to be missed.

Sunday, May 8 at 2:00pm and 6:00pm at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas, VA.

Tickets are $30 adult, $20 senior (55+), military, youth (ages 1-17) https://hylton.calendar.gmu.edu/northern-virginia-ballet-amp-academy-of-russian-ballet-sleeping-beauty/

Info

Hylton Performing Arts Center 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas, Virginia 20110
Dance, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
703-368-2268
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - "Sleeping Beauty" presented by Northern Virginia Ballet & Academy of Russian Ballet - 2022-05-08 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - "Sleeping Beauty" presented by Northern Virginia Ballet & Academy of Russian Ballet - 2022-05-08 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - "Sleeping Beauty" presented by Northern Virginia Ballet & Academy of Russian Ballet - 2022-05-08 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - "Sleeping Beauty" presented by Northern Virginia Ballet & Academy of Russian Ballet - 2022-05-08 14:00:00 ical
Subscribe-Jan/Feb

Events

View more
Subscribe-March/April

Most Popular