"Sleeping Beauty" presented by Northern Virginia Ballet & Academy of Russian Ballet

Fall under the spell of this fairy tale classic on Mother’s Day. Upon being cursed by malevolent Carabosse, Princess Aurora is doomed to eternal slumber that can only be ended by the kiss of true love. Supported by award-winning dancers, gorgeous costumes and sets, this production is not to be missed.

Sunday, May 8 at 2:00pm and 6:00pm at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas, VA.

Tickets are $30 adult, $20 senior (55+), military, youth (ages 1-17) https://hylton.calendar.gmu.edu/northern-virginia-ballet-amp-academy-of-russian-ballet-sleeping-beauty/