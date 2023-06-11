SLAM Quantico Workout at Cascades at Embrey Mill

J﻿oin S.L.A.M. Quantico for a workout at Cascades at Embrey Mill on Sunday, June 11 at 1pm. The workout will take place in the open field near the Cascades pickleball courts and is open to all ages and skill levels. Attendees are encouraged to explore Embrey Mill and the new Cascades Clubhouse post-workout.

C﻿ascades at Embrey Mill is an exclusive active adult community featuring luxury townhomes and elevator flats from renowned builders, Miller & Smith and Drees Homes. The community is fully-equipped with amenities including a private pool, pickleball and bocce ball courts, fire pits and oversized chess boards. Cascades residents also have access to Embrey Mill’s 10+ miles of trails, two pools, Grounds Bistro & Cafe and the community garden. For more information visit www.embreymill.com.