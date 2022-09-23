The Virginia War Memorial Foundation is proud to host the 4th Annual Sips on the Skyline, a fun-filled evening celebration featuring delicious food, great music, creative craft cocktails designed by Virginia’s best distillers, and of course, the skyline views of downtown Richmond and the James River that you can only enjoy at the Virginia War Memorial.

All tickets include after-hours access to the Memorial, tastings and specialty cocktails from all featured distilleries, beer & wine, buffet, live music, and garage parking.

This social and educational event offers supporters and friends a special opportunity to gather with like-minded friends, educators, and veterans who all share a passion for the Memorial and its mission.

Tickets: Early Bird & Active Service Tickets: $110 (Early Bird Tickets available through Sunday, August 21st.), General Admission: $125

LINK: https://vawarmemorial.org/events/sips2022/