Sip and Plant at 868 Estate

Dig into a great evening out celebrating your natural creativity while sipping, planting, and learning.

We will provide all the supplies and guide you, step-by-step, in creating your beautiful and unique succulent arrangement. We will also help you answer the question, “Is it possible to drink wine while gardening?” Yes, it is!

Succulents, some of the trendiest plants around, are known for their textures, wide array of colors and low maintenance care (yeah!). Jess, from Succulents by Jess, will walk you through creating this beautiful succulent ball to hang in your house, office, or wherever you need a plant pick-me-up. She’ll tell you all about the care, propagation and transplanting of succulent plants to keep your arrangement look great for months to come.

Your ticket includes a glass of wine and all supplies and instructions to create your succulent masterpiece. We are also offering a light boxed dinner of Grilled Lemon Chicken wrap or a vegetarian Red Pepper Hummus wrap with chips and a cookie as an add-on option. The dinner must be preordered by May 5th.