Come be “Single and Sippin’ in Loudoun Heights” at six wineries (and 2 breweries) within ten minutes’ drive at this roving singles meetup!

Single and looking to mingle? Come with friends or make new ones at our “Single and Sippin’ in Loudoun Heights” event. Six wineries within ten minutes’ drive are ready for you to enjoy an afternoon of wine, socializing, and live music at this roving singles meetup.

Your ticket includes a souvenir glass, a winery passport which gets you discounts at all the participating wineries and breweries, and a sticker to identify yourself to other singles. Pick up your glass from your starting winery and let the mingling begin!

Wineries participating are 868 Estate Vineyards, Breaux Vineyards, Bozzo Family Vineyards, Hillsborough Vineyard and Brewery, Maggie Malicks Wine Caves, Notaviva Farm Brewery and Winery, and Two Twisted Posts Winery.

Mingling redefined: casual, comfortable, and stress-free – all on the Loudoun Heights Wine Trail, Saturday, April 29th.

Tickets, $10.