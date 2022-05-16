Signature Theatre’s 2022 Sondheim Award Honoring Carol Burnett

Join Signature for a star-studded evening with live performances and video tributes to the legendary Carol Burnett!

For the first time ever, single tickets are available to Signature’s Sondheim Gala awards presentation. This hour-long event will feature live performances from stars of stage and screen Bernadette Peters and Santino Fontana along with Signature favorites Tracy Lynn Olivera, Nova Y. Payton and Bobby Smith accompanied by Mark G. Meadows and Jon Kalbfleisch.

Carol Burnett is widely recognized by the public and her peers for her work for her comedic and dramatic roles on television, film, and Broadway, most notably The Carol Burnett Show. Named in 2007 by TIME magazine as one of the “100 Best Television Shows of All Time,” The Carol Burnett Show ran for 11 years, averaged 30 million viewers per week, and received 25 Emmy Awards, making it one of the most honored shows in television history.

A part of the evening’s festivities will be the presentation of The J. Watkins Distinguished Service Award to Merrill and Mark Shugoll.

Your ticket includes a pre-show drink at the bar.

COVID-19 Safety Requirements

All guests are required to:

Provide proof of full vaccination (photos and copies are OK) AND a photo of a negative at-home COVID test taken on May 16 (rapid at-home antigen tests OK*). Make sure to take the image of the test results next to an electronic device (iPad, computer, phone) clearly showing the date and time.

With these safety measures in place, masks are optional at the event.

*Rapid at-home tests (such as BinaxNOW, iHealth, Flowflex) are easy and inexpensive to acquire at large chain stores and most grocery stores. They are nasal swab tests and the results are usually available in 15 minutes or less.

Note: Guests at the fundraising dinner will be in black tie attire; while there is no dress code for single ticket buyers, we recommend business/cocktail attire.