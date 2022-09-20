"Show-Me": Partners in Art Evening

Del Ray Artisans turns THIRTY this year. To celebrate, check out our rhyming programs in September—including our SHOW-ME: Partners in Art program where creatives gather and share feedback with each other!

Calling fellow artists, beginners to professionals, you are invited to join our art-support group, to share artistic goals, techniques, and the local art scene. Participants may show one or two artworks, any medium, in any stage, for advice and feedback.

To join our small, friendly, and supportive artists’ group, contact Michele Reday Cook at mredaycook@gmail.com for details and registration (choose to participate via email or in-person) BEFORE the day of the meeting. Face masks are recommended inside the gallery.

This program is free, but donations ($1-3) are greatly appreciated. Contact Michele Reday Cook (mredaycook@gmail.com) with questions.

