Shark Awareness Day

On Saturday, July 16, dive into finn-tastic themed programming where you will:

- Get up and close with White-Spotted Bamboo and Epaulette Sharks in Shark Lab.

- Test your knowledge with our shark trivia.

- Discover shark superpowers that make them a unique predator.

- Polish your paleontology skills by searching for ancient shark teeth.

- Tabletop programming and information on conservation and sharks by Minorities in Shark Sciences.

- Explore other jawsome games and activities throughout the day.

– FREE for Nauticus Members

– Included in General Admission Ticket ($15.95/adult* & $11.50/child* *plus tax)

Enjoy food and beverage from the Smoked Biscuit!