Shark Awareness Day

On Saturday, July 16, dive into finn-tastic themed programming where you will:
- Get up and close with White-Spotted Bamboo and Epaulette Sharks in Shark Lab.
- Test your knowledge with our shark trivia.
- Discover shark superpowers that make them a unique predator.
- Polish your paleontology skills by searching for ancient shark teeth.
- Tabletop programming and information on conservation and sharks by Minorities in Shark Sciences.
- Explore other jawsome games and activities throughout the day.
– FREE for Nauticus Members
– Included in General Admission Ticket ($15.95/adult* & $11.50/child* *plus tax)
Enjoy food and beverage from the Smoked Biscuit!