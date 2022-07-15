ABOUT SHAKESPEARE AT THE RUINS:

To open Four County Players' 50th Anniversary Season, this beloved, nationally-acclaimed collaboration between Barboursville Vineyards and Central Virginia's longest-running community theater returns! Performances will be on-site in the beautiful Barboursville Vineyards, at the historic ruins of Governor James Barbour's mansion, designed by Thomas Jefferson and destroyed by fire on Christmas Day, 1884.

ABOUT THE PLAY:

“We that are true lovers run into strange capers”—these words, spoken by Touchstone the “motley fool,” might stand as a motto for AS YOU LIKE IT. Women disguised as men, mistaken identities, love at first sight, amorous shepherds, impossible coincidences, multiple marriages, and (especially) music and song—if that’s what you enjoy in a Shakespearean comedy, then this play should be very much as you like it.

PERFORMANCES at the Historic Barboursville Ruins

July 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29, 30