Shakespeare on the Lawn at Historic Kenmore

Saturdays and Sundays: June 11, 12, 18, 19

Curtain time: 7pm

Shakespeare meets the 70s in Director Adrienne Carr's version of The Taming of the Shrew! The Fredericksburg Theatre Ensemble will perform a reimagined take on this Shakespeare comedy live outdoors on the lawn of Historic Kenmore.

Bring lawn chairs or blankets, come early to enjoy your own picnic on the lawn or a free walk-through tour of Kenmore between 5:30-7:00, with purchase of Shakespeare ticket.

Tickets:

$15 adults, $7 students

(plus processing fees)

Children 5 and under free.

In the event of rain, performances will be cancelled and refunds issued.