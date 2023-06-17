Seussical: The Musical

The Keegan Theatre 1742 Church Street NW , District of Columbia 20036

A fantastical, magical, musical extravaganza for all ages, SEUSSICAL: THE MUSICAL lovingly brings to life all of our favorite Dr. Seuss characters, including Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, lazy Mayzie and a little boy with a big imagination — Jojo. The colorful characters transport us from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus to the invisible world of the Whos in a musical adventure which tests the powers of friendship, loyalty, family, and community.

Theater & Dance
202-265-3767
