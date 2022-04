Join Virginia War Memorial Director (and proud Army brat) Clay Mountcastle as he discusses the special experience of growing up in a military family with an esteemed panel of military family kids from around Virginia. As the saying goes, "If you want the truth, ask a child" and we look forward to a lively session of stories and experiences from some young experts on military family life.

