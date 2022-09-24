September- October Exhibits @ Art Works!

See these new exhibits and 85 artist studios Tuesday – Sunday, 11 am – 5 pm. Admission is free and open to the public.

Up from the Ashes, A Life in Clay by Lee Hazelgrove

2021 marked 35 years for Lee Hazelgrove working as a full-time ceramic artist. This exhibition, while not a retrospective, it does involve all of Lee’s work from pedestal pieces (large in scale) to wall piece--all characterized by his career long exploration of primitive firing techniques. These surfaces include pit firing, traditional raku, saggar firing, and horsehair raku. Unified by form and his approach to the creation of vessels, the artwork exemplifies contemporary designs merging with primitive surfaces.

The exhibit will be in the Jane Sandelin Gallery.

Das Pferd (The Horse) by Heidi Nunnally

Heidi Nunnally’s photography focuses on nature, land/seascapes, and horses. From a sturdy Noriker mare and a dapple Icelandic to the sure-footed Irish Cobb and ancient white horses of the Camargue, this exhibit allows one to set foot into the field, pond, or snow to experience wanderlust with the equine.

This exhibit will be in the Corner Gallery.

TRAINS

Trains, the exhibit at Art Works opens on September 23rd. Virginia artists showcase artwork focusing on trains, the tracks, the stations, everything train-like. The exhibit spills over into the Train Museum located only 2 blocks from Art Works.

On September 24th, the Train Museum is hosting Train Day. There will be food, exhibits, a bouncy-house, face-painting, and a community train-mural project hosted by Art Works. Enjoy a scavenger hunt that includes the Trains exhibit at Art Works and the Trains exhibit.

Call for entries is August 26 – September 13, 2022. Submit your entries through our online form. Check our website for details on submitting your artwork: artworksrva.com

This exhibit is a focal point of all Art Works’ openings. It is a juried show with cash prizes and is open to all artists and all mediums. The juror will be Roberto Jamora. Call for entries is August 26 – September 13, 2022. Submit your entries through our online form. Check our website for details on submitting your artwork: artworksrva.com