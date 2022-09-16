Join Crossroads Art Center for our September 2022 Open House + Artist Reception on Friday, September 16, 2022, from 5-8 p.m. Free and open to the public. Explore our new exhibitions and discover your next favorite artist.

We thank Housing Families First for being our nonprofit sponsor for the evening.

Learn More: https://housingfamiliesfirst.org/

Bremo Pharmacy will be coming to join in the fun. Learn More: bremorx.com

Crossroads Art Center has the privilege of hosting the opening reception for the following featured exhibitions:

LOVE HAPPENS HERE: LGBTQ+ Exhibition https://www.crossroadsartcenter.com/collections/love-happens-here-lgbtq-exhibition

Bill Kinsey Estate Sale

September 2022 All-Media Show https://www.crossroadsartcenter.com/collections/september-2022-call-for-entries

Featured Exhibition Dates: Friday, September 16, 2022 – Sunday, November 6, 2022

Featured Exhibition Hours: Mondays – Saturdays, 10:00am - 5:00pm. Sunday Noon – 4:00pm.