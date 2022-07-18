Senior Animal Keeper Camp (July 18-22)

Dream of working with animals? This is your chance to discover the daily tasks of Maymont’s hard-working Aquarists and Animal Keepers. Make treats, train animals, feed fish, and meet animal care specialists.

For Rising 6th – 8th Graders

This program is also offered June 27-July 1.

Additional Information

Program parking is available by the entrance to Maymont Farm. Please meet at the Farm Classroom.

Safety precautions will be in place. Masks are recommended for all campers and teachers while indoors and when social distancing isn’t possible outdoors. The use of hand sanitizer and frequent hand washing will be encouraged. Many activities will take place outside, and social distancing will be observed during all activities.

For questions, email us or call 804-358-7166, ext. 304.