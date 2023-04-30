I See Me Play in RVA!, is a free event for families on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at City Stadium. This community event will offer tons of opportunities for families to create, grow, build, and read together in interactive ways that embody a culture of belonging.

Kiddos ages 3-12 can enjoy activities from CMoR and its community partners, yummy food trucks, demos from professionals in the areas of “Build,” “Grow,” “Create,” and “Read,” as well as entertainers for a fun family day out. Children will also be able create a storybook with their own name and photo at the center, empowering them to engage with all of the fun, hands-on activities throughout the event.

Please register on the museum's website. Registration is not required but is strongly recommended.

Proceeds from event sponsorships and donations leading up to and at the event will support the Children’s Museum of Richmond’s mission to inspire growth in all children by engaging families in learning through play. Your support will enable us to continue to offer free community events like this for years to come!

Interested in getting involved? Please reach out to Sarah Moseley at smoseley@cmorva.org or 804.474.7005.