This month's Saturday Concert Series features live music by Jimmy O. He is an amazing guitarist with a unique style of classic rock, oldies, and rockin' country mix sure to please everyone. Grab your favorite bottle of wine and enjoy some great music at the base of the Blue Ridge. Need to eat? A light noshings menu is available. Over The Top Chef will be on the property all day! No cover.
Second Saturday Concert Series - September
to
DuCard Vineyards 40 Gibson Hollow Lane, Virginia 22719
DuCard Vineyards 40 Gibson Hollow Lane, Virginia 22719
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink Event, Kids & Family