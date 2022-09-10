Second Saturday Concert Series - September

to

DuCard Vineyards 40 Gibson Hollow Lane, Virginia 22719

This month's Saturday Concert Series features live music by Jimmy O. He is an amazing guitarist with a unique style of classic rock, oldies, and rockin' country mix sure to please everyone. Grab your favorite bottle of wine and enjoy some great music at the base of the Blue Ridge. Need to eat? A light noshings menu is available. Over The Top Chef will be on the property all day! No cover.

Info

DuCard Vineyards 40 Gibson Hollow Lane, Virginia 22719
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink Event, Kids & Family
540-923-4206
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Second Saturday Concert Series - September - 2022-09-10 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Second Saturday Concert Series - September - 2022-09-10 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Second Saturday Concert Series - September - 2022-09-10 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Second Saturday Concert Series - September - 2022-09-10 18:00:00 ical
Subscribe-Jan/Feb

Events

View more
Newsletter-Jan/Feb

Most Popular