This month's Second Saturday Concert Series features Tropical Attitudes. Their Jimmy Buffet style tropical rock and country music will be sure to get your toes tappin’ and keep the party going! Music, wine, and food, OH MY! I can’t think of a better trio. Over The Top Chef will be on the property all day! No cover.
Second Saturday Concert Series at DuCard - October
DuCard Vineyards 40 Gibson Hollow Lane, Virginia 22719
