Second Saturday Concert Series at DuCard - October

to

DuCard Vineyards 40 Gibson Hollow Lane, Virginia 22719

This month's Second Saturday Concert Series features Tropical Attitudes. Their Jimmy Buffet style tropical rock and country music will be sure to get your toes tappin’ and keep the party going! Music, wine, and food, OH MY! I can’t think of a better trio. Over The Top Chef will be on the property all day! No cover.

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink Event, Kids & Family
540-923-4206
