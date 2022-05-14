This month's Second Saturday Concert Series features live Music from our local favorite - South Canal Street Band; including songs by The Beatles, Chicago, Motown, Eagles and top hits from the golden era of music, late 1950’s to the 1970’s! Oh yeah, there’ll be some dancing. Grab your favorite bottle of wine and have some fun! Over The Top Chef will be here all day! No cover.
Second Saturday Concert Series at DuCard - May
DuCard Vineyards 40 Gibson Hollow Lane, Virginia 22719
