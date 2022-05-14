Second Saturday Concert Series at DuCard - May

to

DuCard Vineyards 40 Gibson Hollow Lane, Virginia 22719

This month's Second Saturday Concert Series features live Music from our local favorite - South Canal Street Band; including songs by The Beatles, Chicago, Motown, Eagles and top hits from the golden era of music, late 1950’s to the 1970’s! Oh yeah, there’ll be some dancing. Grab your favorite bottle of wine and have some fun! Over The Top Chef will be here all day! No cover.

Info

DuCard Vineyards 40 Gibson Hollow Lane, Virginia 22719
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink Event, Kids & Family
540-923-4206
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Second Saturday Concert Series at DuCard - May - 2022-05-14 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Second Saturday Concert Series at DuCard - May - 2022-05-14 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Second Saturday Concert Series at DuCard - May - 2022-05-14 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Second Saturday Concert Series at DuCard - May - 2022-05-14 18:00:00 ical
Subscribe-Jan/Feb

Events

View more
Newsletter-Jan/Feb

Most Popular