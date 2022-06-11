This month's Second Saturday Concert features music by Scuffletown! This group is an acoustic high energy duo consisting of John Whitlow on harmonica, accordion, flute and vocals and Marc Carraway on guitar and vocals. The band has performed their unique blend of roots, jazz, world, bluegrass and original music since the mid-1990’s. Over The Top Chef will be here all day! No cover.
Second Saturday Concert Series at DuCard - June
to
DuCard Vineyards 40 Gibson Hollow Lane, Virginia 22719
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink Event, Kids & Family