Second Saturday Concert Series at DuCard - July

This month's Second Saturday Concert Series features live music from Calista Garcia! She brings a mix of complexity and sophistication to her musings that carry a hint of pop and blues. Her style hearkens back to ‘70s classic acts such as Fleetwood Mac, Paul Simon, and Joni Mitchell. Also you might recognize her from Season 16 of NBC’s The Voice!! Wine, music, and beautiful views, oh my! Over The Top Chef will be here all day! No Cover.