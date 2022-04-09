Our Second Saturday Concert Series is BACK!!! This month's concert features music by Grass Fed as they treat us to their mix of funk, rock and roll, and reggae. Grab your favorite bottle of DuCard wine and relax. A light noshings menu is available as well. What could be better than wine, food, and music at the base of the Blue Ridge mountains? Over The Top Chef will be here all day! No cover.
Second Saturday Concert Series at DuCard - April
DuCard Vineyards 40 Gibson Hollow Lane, Virginia 22719
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink Event, Kids & Family