Scott Eagle Artist Talk & Reception

ARTfactory to Present “Sightings” Art Exhibit by North Carolina Artist Scott Eagle

Exhibit dates: July 28-September 10

Artist Talk & Reception: Saturday, August 20, 2 pm-5 pm

(9419 Battle St, Manassas, Free & open to the public)

RSVP Here: Tinyurl.com/EagleReception

Sightings

Like you, I am simply a human being trying to understand the insanity of the world I was born into. Like many of my fellow humans, I have had to deal with issues like politics in 2022, love, marriage, sex, children, joy, fear, pain, separation, covid, death, severe panic attacks, the epic struggles of life as a mid-level bureaucrat, etc.

The objects and images that I create are tangible responses to the issues and ideas that I am trying to understand. For me, the creative act and the process of making is always a learning experience and quite often the object or image that I create changes me as much as I change it.

About Scott Eagle

Scott Eagle is an Associate Professor and serves as the Area Coordinator for the Painting and Drawing program at the School of Art and Design, at East Carolina University in Greenville, North Carolina. His paintings and illustrations have been exhibited and reproduced internationally. Publications featuring his work include The Oxford American, The New York Times, Wired Magazine, Juxtapoz, and numerous books. Scott was selected by Creative Quarterly Magazine as one of their top 100 creatives for 2013 and his work is currently displayed on the exterior of the US Embassy in Beijing, China. He works in a wide variety of mediums including digital and is especially interested in the idea of the creative act as “thinking through making”.

Attachments: Scott Eagle, 2020, Acrylic on paper mounted to panel in handmade frame, 33.5" x 39".