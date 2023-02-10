School-Day Performance of PUBLIQuartet

Bursting with rockstar energy, the Grammy-nominated PUBLIQuartet is changing the perception of string quartets with its creative, interactive programming and modern interpretation of chamber music.

Dedicated to presenting new works for string quartet, the ensemble promotes emerging composers, digging into utterly fresh music — from classical, jazz, and electronic, to world and improvised music.

School-day performance tickets are available to public and private school students and their teachers as well as homeschool students with an accompanying adult.

Recommended for students in grades 2-6

Friday, February 10, 2023, 10-11 AM

Free; registration required