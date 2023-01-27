School-Day Performance Machine De Cirque: "La Galerie"

Seven zany acrobats and an electrifying musician take in a monochrome exhibit. With a creative spark, they set off an explosion of color. In mocking defiance of convention, the wacky and endearing characters of Machine de Cirque's La Galerie eagerly explore an exhibition from the inside out. Dizzying feats, astonishing discoveries, poetic liberties, and a serious dose of some silly good fun come together to fuel this ode to creativity.

School-day performance tickets are available to public and private school students and their teachers as well as homeschool students with an accompanying adult.

Recommended for students in grades 5-8

Friday, January 27, 2023, 10-11 AM

Free; registration required