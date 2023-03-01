School-Day Performance of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre

"Unbelievable. Go see Ailey. It’s change-your-life good."​

—NBC’s Today Show

Celebrate over 60 years of unparalleled artistry when Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater comes to Blacksburg!

These dancers dazzle with their technical brilliance and passionate energy, bringing audiences to their feet at every performance.

School-day performance tickets are available to public and private school students and their teachers as well as homeschool students with an accompanying adult.

Recommended for students in grades 4-8

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, photo by Paul Kolnik

Wednesday, March 1, 2023, 11 AM-12 PM

Free; registration required