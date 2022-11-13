SCHEHERAZADE – AFGHAN DAYS, ARABIAN NIGHTS

James Ross, Music Director

Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall and Arts Center

Sunday, November 13, 2022 at 3:00 p.m.

George Washington Masonic Memorial

Rimsky-Korsakov’s popular poetic telling of four tales from 1001 Arabian Nights, Scheherazade, has awed symphony audiences for 150 years. Newly arrived members of the Alexandria community share the rhythms and voices of their native Afghanistan with a tabla concerto, Afghan songs and poetry. The program opens with Adventures on Earth from E.T. the Extraterrestrial.

Note: Vaccinations are no longer required but strongly recommended. Masks are recommended for high-risk individuals. For information based on current health guidelines, please visit our website.

Tickets: $20-$89 adult, $5 youth, $15 student

https://alexsym.org/performance/scheherazade/