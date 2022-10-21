SCBWI Mid-Atlantic Fall Conference

We would like to invite you to join us at the SCBWI (Society of Children's Book Writers and Illustrators) Mid-Atlantic Fall Conference, which will be in person this year in Dulles, VA from Oct. 21-23.

Attendees will have the opportunity to network, learn from fellow colleagues, obtain valuable industry insight, and receive professional feedback on their work. A large, experienced faculty will cover topics ranging from the query and submission process to self-publishing and author platforms and social media. Attendees can also expect young adult/middle grade and picture book panels as well as breakout groups and intensives specific to illustrators.

We are excited to announce that there will also be a virtual component of the conference that will take place Oct. 17-19. Those unable to join us in person will still have the opportunity to register for this limited virtual only option to hear from experts through Q&A sessions and a craft webinar. Virtual-only attendees also have the opportunity to participate in phone consultations with our virtual faculty, which includes an editor, agent, and author to receive feedback on their work. Please note that virtual events are included with your in person registration.

If you have any questions about the conference or registration process, please contact the Mid-Atlantic Fall Conference Committee at scbwi.midatlantic.conference@gmail.com. Registration opens on Sept. 1.