Celebrate warm weather in The Edge District! Featuring live music, new beer releases, and rotating food trucks every weekend at The Virginia Beer Company. The brewery is open from 12-9:30 pm every Saturday with new can releases every Saturday, 16 small batch taps flowing, an overflowing beer garden, daily food truck specials, and live music from 4-7 pm or 5-8 pm.
Saturday Beers, Bites, & Bites at Virginia Beer Co.
The Virginia Beer Company 401 Second Street , Virginia 23185
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink Event