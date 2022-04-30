Saturday Beers, Bites, & Bites at Virginia Beer Co.

The Virginia Beer Company 401 Second Street , Virginia 23185

Celebrate warm weather in The Edge District! Featuring live music, new beer releases, and rotating food trucks every weekend at The Virginia Beer Company. The brewery is open from 12-9:30 pm every Saturday with new can releases every Saturday, 16 small batch taps flowing, an overflowing beer garden, daily food truck specials, and live music from 4-7 pm or 5-8 pm.

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink Event
757-378-2903
