Now in its 44th year, this event features a variety of different craft vendors each weekend. Crafters will be selling unique handmade items, everything from stocking stuffers to fine works of art, all at budget-friendly prices. The bazaar offers free admission and free on-site parking to shoppers. Bring the kids for one of the first opportunities to visit Santa in Hampton Roads! Visits are free; photo packages available for purchase. Shopping can make you hungry! Grab a snack from the on-site food vendors.
Santa's Stocking Old Fashioned Craft Bazaar
Princess Anne Recreation Center 1400 Nimmo Parkway, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23454
Crafts, Vacation & Holiday
Sep 26, 2022