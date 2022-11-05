Santa's Stocking Old Fashioned Craft Bazaar

to

Princess Anne Recreation Center 1400 Nimmo Parkway, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23454

Now in its 44th year, this event features a variety of different craft vendors each weekend. Crafters will be selling unique handmade items, everything from stocking stuffers to fine works of art, all at budget-friendly prices. The bazaar offers free admission and free on-site parking to shoppers. Bring the kids for one of the first opportunities to visit Santa in Hampton Roads! Visits are free; photo packages available for purchase. Shopping can make you hungry! Grab a snack from the on-site food vendors.

Info

Crafts, Vacation & Holiday
to
