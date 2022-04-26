A Salute to WWII Veteran Russell Scott

Russell Scott was a tail gunner on the B-25 bomber, “Wabbit Twacks,” while serving in the USAAF during WWII. In 1944, he was shot down over Italy, captured, and spent almost a year in Germany as a POW. Later in life, he was a longtime friend and volunteer for the Virginia War Memorial. Join family and friends as we remember the life of Russell Scott on what would have been his 102nd birthday.

