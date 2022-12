Have you ever wondered what it is like to serve in the military? Join us as we celebrate the newest branch of the Armed Forces and the Guardians who support our global space operations, its creation, and what it means to our security.

Although free, register early for this ONLINE ONLY event: vawarmemorial.org/events

Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_P7Amw5OQRo6f5O1lET_9uQ

Short link: https://bit.ly/3E1VXwc