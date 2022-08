Have you ever wondered what it would be like to serve in the military? Join us as we celebrate the Air Force’s 75th birthday and to hear first-hand accounts from Master Sergeant John David Eaves of the Virginia Air National Guard.

Although free, register early for this ONLINE ONLY event: vawarmemorial.org/events

Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_y0wp-GUbRBKeGYCeNCBoGQ

Short link: https://bit.ly/3QoUNA1