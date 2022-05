Join us as the Virginia War Memorial will commemorate the 247th Birthday of the U.S. Army. Learn about the past, present, and future of the U.S. Army as we have a conversation with two Army generals, Lieutenant General Joe Inge and Brigadier General Jack Mountcastle.

Although free, register early for this ONLINE ONLY event: vawarmemorial.org/events

Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_YvvHPAn7QKasBtjyoYZPIg

Short link: https://bit.ly/37wuN4f