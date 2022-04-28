Salute to Service: Army Dental Corps

to

Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to serve in the military? This is a livestream that you will want to sink your teeth into! Join us as we speak with retired Army Dentists, Dr. Steven Barbieri and Dr. Howard Baranker, about their training and experiences in the Dental Corps and how they keep the U.S. Army smiling!

Although free, register early for this ONLINE ONLY event: vawarmemorial.org/events

Short link: https://bit.ly/3u0pTDV

Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jhspEyfJS5i4RVRfRkKPTg

Info

Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220
History
804-786-2060
to
Google Calendar - Salute to Service: Army Dental Corps - 2022-04-28 10:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Salute to Service: Army Dental Corps - 2022-04-28 10:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Salute to Service: Army Dental Corps - 2022-04-28 10:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Salute to Service: Army Dental Corps - 2022-04-28 10:30:00 ical
Subscribe-Jan/Feb

Events

View more
Subscribe-March/April

Most Popular