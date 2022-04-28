Salute to Service: Army Dental Corps

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to serve in the military? This is a livestream that you will want to sink your teeth into! Join us as we speak with retired Army Dentists, Dr. Steven Barbieri and Dr. Howard Baranker, about their training and experiences in the Dental Corps and how they keep the U.S. Army smiling!

Although free, register early for this ONLINE ONLY event: vawarmemorial.org/events

Short link: https://bit.ly/3u0pTDV

Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jhspEyfJS5i4RVRfRkKPTg