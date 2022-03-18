Sakura Pink Empress Afternoon Tea

to

Mandarin Oriental, Washington D.C. 1330 Maryland Ave. SW , District of Columbia 20024

In honor of the National Cherry Blossom celebration, Executive Pastry Chef Claus Olsen has created a decadent Sakura Pink Empress Afternoon Tea which includes sweet and savory treats with a wide selection of teas, including special “boozy teas” and plenty of pink. Priced at USD 122 per person. Available March 17 - April 17, 2022, Thursday - Sunday with two seatings at 1:30 & 3:30p.m.

Info

Mandarin Oriental, Washington D.C. 1330 Maryland Ave. SW , District of Columbia 20024
Food & Drink Event
202 787 6148
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Sakura Pink Empress Afternoon Tea - 2022-03-18 13:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Sakura Pink Empress Afternoon Tea - 2022-03-18 13:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Sakura Pink Empress Afternoon Tea - 2022-03-18 13:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Sakura Pink Empress Afternoon Tea - 2022-03-18 13:30:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Sakura Pink Empress Afternoon Tea - 2022-03-25 13:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Sakura Pink Empress Afternoon Tea - 2022-03-25 13:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Sakura Pink Empress Afternoon Tea - 2022-03-25 13:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Sakura Pink Empress Afternoon Tea - 2022-03-25 13:30:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Sakura Pink Empress Afternoon Tea - 2022-04-01 13:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Sakura Pink Empress Afternoon Tea - 2022-04-01 13:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Sakura Pink Empress Afternoon Tea - 2022-04-01 13:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Sakura Pink Empress Afternoon Tea - 2022-04-01 13:30:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Sakura Pink Empress Afternoon Tea - 2022-04-08 13:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Sakura Pink Empress Afternoon Tea - 2022-04-08 13:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Sakura Pink Empress Afternoon Tea - 2022-04-08 13:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Sakura Pink Empress Afternoon Tea - 2022-04-08 13:30:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Sakura Pink Empress Afternoon Tea - 2022-04-15 13:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Sakura Pink Empress Afternoon Tea - 2022-04-15 13:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Sakura Pink Empress Afternoon Tea - 2022-04-15 13:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Sakura Pink Empress Afternoon Tea - 2022-04-15 13:30:00 ical
Subscribe-Jan/Feb

Events

View more
Newsletter-Jan/Feb

Most Popular