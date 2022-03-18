In honor of the National Cherry Blossom celebration, Executive Pastry Chef Claus Olsen has created a decadent Sakura Pink Empress Afternoon Tea which includes sweet and savory treats with a wide selection of teas, including special “boozy teas” and plenty of pink. Priced at USD 122 per person. Available March 17 - April 17, 2022, Thursday - Sunday with two seatings at 1:30 & 3:30p.m.