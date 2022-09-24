Saint Ann Jubilee Festival

Saint Ann Catholic Church 5300 N. 10th Street, Arlington, Virginia 22205

Come join us for the Saint Ann Parish Jubilee Festival! This free admission family friendly fall festival will feature games, rides, raffle, silent auction, a beer garden, live music and food! Games, rides and food open at 10:00 am and end at 4:00 pm. Tickets at the festival will be sold in $1 increments, and games, rides and food will cost $1-$12.

Info

Festivals & Fairs
703-528-6276
