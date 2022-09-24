Come join us for the Saint Ann Parish Jubilee Festival! This free admission family friendly fall festival will feature games, rides, raffle, silent auction, a beer garden, live music and food! Games, rides and food open at 10:00 am and end at 4:00 pm. Tickets at the festival will be sold in $1 increments, and games, rides and food will cost $1-$12.
Saint Ann Jubilee Festival
Saint Ann Catholic Church 5300 N. 10th Street, Arlington, Virginia 22205
Festivals & Fairs
Aug 31, 2022
