SailFest: Regatta and Pier Party

Join Nauticus for the first annual SailFest, a celebration of their signature program, Sail Nauticus. The community is invited to raise funds on and off the water in support STEM and leadership development for the youth in our community. The fundraiser includes a regatta open to all skill levels using Sail Nauticus' fleet of Harbor 20 sailboats followed by an awards ceremony and Pier Party.

COFER CUP | 12 PM – 2 PM

Register to race aboard our fleet of Harbor 20 sailboats along the Elizabeth River. Each team must have one person acting as skipper who has passed a Sail Nauticus skipper’s test. The Cofer Cup is followed by a Pier Party and awards ceremony. Registration separate from Pier Party.

PIER PARTY | 3 PM - 7 PM

A reimagined Frisky on the WisKy, join in on the fun on Nauticus’ cruise pier! Enjoy local eats and drinks, live music, and more while cheering on event sponsors as they compete in a corporate sailing challenge. Participate in land and water games throughout the evening for chances to win prizes.

Tickets include 2 drinks tickets and 1 food ticket. Additional refreshment tickets will be available for purchase. Must be 21+ to consume alcohol, IDs will be validated at check-in.

Tickets are $55 and $65 after September 1, 2022.